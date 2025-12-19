State Fire Marshal Reminds Residents of Christmas Tree Fire Hazards

Special t the Sun

As the holiday season gets underway, State Fire Marshal Jon M. Davine is reminding residents to select Christmas trees carefully, water them every day, and decorate them safely to reduce the risk of a fire.

“A dry Christmas tree can burn like a forest fire in your home,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “Water it every day, or firefighters might have to do it for you.”

The Department of Fire Services recommends the following Christmas tree safety tips to help you have a Silent Night:

Choosing a Tree

​•​Select a fresh tree with needles that bend and stay fixed to the branches. If a tree’s needles crack when you bend them, or if they fall off when you run your hand along a branch, the tree is already drying out and you should choose a different tree.

​•​Have about two inches cut from the bottom of the trunk before you put it up. Sap can clog an older cut and prevent it from absorbing water in the stand.

Picking the Right Spot at Home

​•​Place your tree in a sturdy stand away from doors and windows. These are your escape routes in the event of an emergency, and firefighters may need to use them to enter.

​•​Keep the tree at least three feet from any heat source, including fireplaces, wood stoves, heating vents, radiators, and space heaters.

Water the Tree Every Day

​•​A fresh tree will drink a lot of water. It may need to be watered more than once a day at first, so keep the water level high. If the bottom of the trunk is exposed to air, sap could seal it off and cause it to dry out prematurely.

​•​Even the freshest tree will start to dry out after a few days. Dispose of it promptly after the holiday.

Decorate Safely

​•​Choose lights that are listed by an independent testing laboratory like UL or Intertek/ETL and follow the manufacturer’s instructions and safety information.

​•​Before plugging in a string of lights or hanging it on the tree, check the wiring for cracks, pinches, and wear. Discard any damaged strings.

​•​When decorating outdoors, be sure the lights and extension cords are rated for outdoor use and plug them into an outlet with a Ground Fault Circuit Interrupter.

​•​Almost half of home decoration fires start with candles and other heat sources too close to decorations: Keep lit candles on a sturdy saucer or candleholder at least three feet from the tree. Even better, switch to battery-powered “flameless” candles, which flicker just like real thing.

For a video clip showing a Christmas tree fire under controlled conditions, visit the Department of Fire Services YouTube channel.