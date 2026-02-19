Sen. Collins Supports Senate Passage of Fair Housing and Key Consumer Protection Bills

Special to the Sun

The Massachusetts Senate recently advanced a trio of bills focused on protecting consumers and expanding opportunity across the Commonwealth, headlined by major legislation strengthening fair housing protections. Together, the measures address discrimination in the housing market, bolster safeguards for car buyers, and modernize standards for the certified public accountant workforce.

“We are hitting the ground running this session and getting important work done to protect consumers across the Commonwealth,” said Senator Collins. “Ensuring fair access to housing is fundamental, but we’re also strengthening protections for car buyers and modernizing our professional workforce so Massachusetts families are treated fairly in every part of the marketplace.”

At the center of the package is S.2947, An Act regarding fair housing practices in the Commonwealth, legislation aimed at preventing discrimination in housing.

Complementing these housing protections, the Senate also passed S.2945, An Act modernizing protections for consumers in automobile transactions, to expand rights for car buyers and lessees.

In addition, the Senate unanimously approved S.2946, An Act relative to modernizing the pathway to becoming a certified public accountant. The measure updates certification requirements and allows qualified out-of-state CPAs to practice in Massachusetts.

All three bills now move to the House of Representatives for further review.