Downtown Boston Records Region’s Fastest office-market Recovery Rate

By Sun staff

Downtown Boston is currently experiencing the fastest post-pandemic office market recovery of all primary office districts in the region, according to a new report released last week by the Downtown Boston Alliance (DBA).

​The DBA service area, which comprises Downtown Crossing and much of the Financial District, recorded its sixth consecutive quarter of declining vacancy, according to the Newmark Q4 2025 Office Report. Since reaching its pandemic-era peak, the district’s vacancy rate has improved by 3.3 percent. This recovery rate is more than double the 1.5 percent improvement seen in the Back Bay while also significantly outpacing Kendall/East Cambridge and elsewhere.

​“The data is clear: Downtown Boston is recovering faster than any other major office hub in the area, and there is a palpable new energy as more companies and workers enter the neighborhood more often,” stated Michael J. Nichols, president of the DBA, in a press release. “Now, intuitively, the region’s most accessible office district is also the most rapidly healing one from the scars of the pandemic.”

​Added Liz Berthelette, head of Northeast Research and National Life Science Research for Newmark: “Downtown Boston’s office core is quietly putting together one of the most durable recoveries in the region, with the Downtown Boston Alliance area posting several consecutive quarters of improving fundamentals. Positive tenant movement from firms like HarbourVest and Schneider Electric, together with the steady repositioning of obsolete office assets to alternative uses, have meaningfully reduced vacancy and reinforced the appeal of the submarket. Looking ahead, the DBA area is poised to build on this momentum, as a constrained development pipeline, ongoing office-to-residential activity, and strong, transit-oriented demand set the stage for continued strengthening of office market fundamentals.”

​The DBA area distinguished itself in the fourth quarter as the only submarket in the region, which also includes the Back Bay, Kendall/East Cambridge, and the Seaport District, to achieve a ‘trifecta’ of encouraging indicators, including simultaneous positive net absorption; declining vacancy; and increasing asking rents, respectively.

​The completion of Winthrop Tower (with 812,000 square feet of now almost-entirely-leased Trophy/Class A+ office space) and the reinvestment of several property owners, including Synergy Investment at 101 Arch and DivcoWest at 1 Lincoln, also show the neighborhood is rapidly aligning with post-pandemic tenant demands.

Furthermore, 1.2 million square feet of DBA-area office buildings are in the process of converting to other uses, including residential, hotels, and experiential retail, out of the 16.6 million square feet. Two projects are now complete, with another 15 “office-to-everything” conversion projects in the pipeline.

“We’ve always believed in the strength and resilience of Boston,” said David Greaney, Chief Executive Officer of Synergy. “The latest Newmark report shows meaningful signs of stabilization downtown, and our recent acquisitions of 99 High and 101 Arch reflect our continued confidence in the city’s resurgence and our commitment to shaping its next chapter. The fundamentals that make Boston exceptional – its world-class institutions, leading universities, and unparalleled talent base – aren’t going anywhere. As innovation accelerates, particularly in AI and founder-led growth, we see Boston uniquely positioned to lead, and we intend to invest alongside that momentum.”

Other factors cited for the area’s rapid recovery rate by tenants include its transit performance as subway ridership at DBA-area stations increased every quarter of 2025, surpassing 4.4 million rides in Q4.

Also, city-supported initiatives like Color Flows, Boston Blooms, and the DBA’s Winteractive art exhibition, which drew 800,000 visitors in 2025, along with overall year-round programming, have helped boost the area’s foot traffic toward a milestone of 3 million monthly.

Moreover, tenant interest has risen as city-sponsored programs, like the S.P.A.C.E. grant program and Creative Enterprises initiative and the DBA’s own business-attraction efforts, have led to a 50-percent decline in retail vacancy.