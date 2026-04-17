NABB to host Geothermal Forum on Earth Day 

Special to the Sun

The Green Committee of the Neighborhood Association of the Back Bay (NABB) invites the public to a forum titled “Geothermal Networks: A Path to Fossil Fuel Freedom” on Wednesday evening, April 22. The event coincides with Earth Day and will be held at the Boston Public Library Main Branch in Rabb Hall.

The program, running from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., aims to explore geothermal networks as an economical and efficient solution for providing heating and cooling to high-density areas, including residences, businesses, and schools.

Event Schedule and Speakers

The formal program will be moderated by Hessann Farooqi, Executive Director of the Boston Climate Action Network. Scheduled presentations include:

• Thermal Energy Network Basics: Presented by Ania Camargo Cortes, President of the Board of Directors of HEET.

• Boston’s Potential for Geothermal Networks: Presented by Sarah Herbert, Deputy Director of Energy Transformation for the City of Boston.

• Financing Options: Presented by Audrey Schulman, Executive Director of Black Swan Lab.

• Global Potential and Scale: Presented by Zeyneb Magavi, Executive Director of HEET.

Following a dedicated audience Q&A session, attendees are invited to visit information tables hosted by leading clean energy organizations from 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m..

Registration for the forum is free and open to the public via the Boston Public Library website at bpl.libcal.com/event/16320952.