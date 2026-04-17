News in Brief 4-17-26

SoWa Artists Guild’s April events continue

SoWa Sundays will be held April 19 and 26 starting at 11 a.m.

SoWa Artists Guild events, which are free and open to the public, are held at 450 Harrison Ave.

Nichols House Museum to offer April 23 walking tour

The Nichols House Museum, located at 55 Mt. Vernon St., offers its Brahmins and Bohemians: Landscape Architects Beacon Hill walking tour on Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m.

Rose Standish Nichols was one of the first women to work professionally as a landscape architect, designing over 70 gardens around the United States. She was not the only landscape architect in the neighborhood— in the early 20th century, Beacon Hill was home to a number of notable designers who created well-known landscapes in New England and beyond. Enjoy a walk around Beacon Hill to meet some of Rose’s contemporaries, with a particular focus on women working in the field.

For more information and tickets, visit nicholshousemuseum.org.

Swan Boats opening day set for April 18

Mayor Michelle Wu, the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, and the Paget family will host the first ride of the season on the Boston Swan Boats as they open at the Boston Public Garden Lagoon on Saturday, April 18, at 10 a.m.

For more information, visit boston.gov/swan-boats.

Author Linda Stasi on hand April 22 at Union Church

The South End Library Author Series welcomes Linda Stasi, author of ‘The Descendant,’ for a hybrid event on Wednesday, April 22, at 6:30 p.m. at Union Church, 485 Columbus Ave., Connection Room (access from Newton Street), followed by refreshments and book- signings at 7:30 p.m.

Book sales will be offered by Parkside Booksellers. This event is free for all; come in person or attend virtually. For virtual link, email [email protected]. FOSEL subscribers will receive the ZOOM link in the group’s Mailchimp newsletter just before the event.

Author Alison Barnet to lead talk on city’s New York Street on April 23 at SE Historical Society

Alison Barnet, a longtime South End resident and author of five books, including four volumes on the history of her neighborhood, will lead a discussion on the city’s New York Streets neighborhood on Thursday, April 23, at 6 p.m. at the South End Historical Society.

R.S.V.P. to [email protected]

Geothermal Networks Forum coming April 22 to Copley BPL

Neighborhood Association of Back Bay (NABB), along with other environmental organizations, will sponsor a Geothermal Networks Forum on Wednesday April 22, from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Copley Branch of the Boston Public Library’s Rabb Hall.

Thie event is free and open to public, with speakers and interactive fun tables to explore. Register online at: https://bpl.bibliocommons.com/events/69b47a258089f23c6761f1f5

‘Reclaiming History’ event coming April 27 to Josiah Quincy Upper School

‘Reclaiming History’ – an exhibit celebrating the stories and resilience of the city’s Chinatown, Little Syria, and New York Streets neighborhoods with performance, food and stories – will launch with a special event on Monday, April 27, at the Josiah Quincy Upper School at 900 Washington St. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program starting at 6 p.m.

​This exhibit is free and open to the public. R.S.V.P. at https://bit.ly/rh-launch

Prescott House to offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on April 25

The William Hickling Prescott House, located at 55 Beacon St., will offer an Afternoon Tea and Talk on Saturday, April 25, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Join Etiquetteer, Robert B. Dimmick, for an afternoon of tea manners, history, and anecdotes, with an elegant tea catered by Vintage Tea & Cake Co. at Prescott House, the Beacon Hill headquarters of the Colonial Dames (NSCDA-MA).​A selection of Prescott House’s collection of tea gowns and millinery will also be on display.

Admission costs $55 per person and includes an elegant tea menu. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tea-and-talk-at-prescott-house-tickets-1985071531387?aff=oddtdtcreator&keep_tld=true to register, or nscdama.org for more information on the event.

Fenway Civic annual meeting set for May 12 at Mass. Historical Society

The Fenway Civic Association will hold its 65th annual meeting on Tuesday, May 12, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Massachusetts Historical Society, located at 1154 Boylston St.

Refreshments and social time will be followed by a brief business meeting, after which guests will be treated to a special open house experience, allowing self-guided tours of the ‘1776: Declaring Independence’ exhibit that includes manuscripts, artifacts, and rarely seen treasures capturing a monumental moment in American history.

This meeting is free and open to all – come and bring a friend!

Boston Ward 5 Democratic Caucus set for May 30 in Worcester

On Saturday, March 14, beginning at 9 a.m., the Boston Ward 5 Democratic Committee will host the 2026 Boston Ward 5 Democratic Party Caucus (“Caucus”) to elect delegates and alternates for the 2026 Massachusetts Democratic Convention—which will be held on Saturday, May 30, at the DCU Center in Worcester.

The Caucus will take place at the Old South Church, 645 Boylston St. in Copley Square. Persons wishing to attend the Caucus may arrive beginning at 9 a.m. This event is open to the public. However, only those persons who reside in Ward 5 and have previously registered to vote as Democrats, or are 16 years of age by Feb. 19, and have pre-registered to vote as Democrats, will be eligible to sign in to the Caucus and be permitted to vote and/or be elected as delegates, or alternates, during the Caucus.

Ward 5 includes Beacon Hill, Back Bay, Bay Village, Fenway and parts of Chinatown and the South End. You can check your voter registration status (and whether you live in Ward 5) at: www.sec.state.ma.us/VoterRegistrationSearch/MyVoterRegStatus.aspx.