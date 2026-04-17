Registration still open for 27th annual Charles River Earth Day Cleanup 

Special to Sun

Volunteer registration is still open for the 27th annual Charles River Earth Day Cleanup on Friday, April 24, and Saturday, April 25.

This much-loved event brings together over 3,500 community volunteers each year to rejuvenate the parks, forests, playgrounds, paths, and shoreline that surround the Charles River and its tributaries, ensuring the areas remain clean, safe, and beautiful for everyone to enjoy.

Since its inception in 1999, the Charles River Cleanup has mobilized thousands of volunteers annually to remove thousands of pounds of litter and invasive plants and assist with park maintenance along the Charles River’s 80-mile stretch and within the 1,100 acres of Emerald Necklace parkland surrounding the Muddy River, a vital tributary of the Charles.

The Charles River Cleanup is coordinated by the Charles River Conservancy, the Charles River Watershed Association, the Emerald Necklace Conservancy, the Esplanade Association, and the Waltham Land Trust, in partnership with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation.

Visit CharlesRiverCleanup.org to get involved, learn more and register for the Earth Day Charles River Cleanup.